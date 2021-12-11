Fort Bend County lowers COVID-19 threat level based on fewer positive cases, hospitalizations

Fort Bend County Judge KP George said 75% of residents ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County lowered its COVID-19 threat level Friday based on fewer positive cases and a decrease in hospitalizations and ICU admissions.

The county measures its COVID-19 threat by colors, similar to Harris County. Before Friday, the county was at the "orange risk level", the second-highest. But County Judge KP George has lowered the threat level to "yellow," which means low to moderate community risk.

What yellow risk level means

Resume contact with others, but minimize unnecessary contact with the most vulnerable and those who are unvaccinated.

Practice physical distancing

Wash hands frequently

Stay home when ill and use face coverings in crowded indoor spaces

George said 75% of Fort Bend residents ages 5 and up are fully vaccinated.

"We are moving in the right direction towards holidays. But no way and shape I'm saying it's all done and you can go home, no problem with COVID," George said. "COVID is still here."

Fort Bend County COVID-19 Update https://t.co/HJ0aWEMmJI — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) November 12, 2021

Fort Bend County still offers free COVID testing at the following locations:

North Katy Annex - 22333 Grand Corner Dr., Katy, 77494

Rosenberg Annex - 4520 Reading Rd., Rosenberg, 77471

5th Street Community Center - 3110 5th St., Stafford, 77477

Four Corners Community Center - 15700 Old Richmond Rd., Sugar Land, 77498

The county has the following walk-in vaccination sites:

Rosenberg Annex - 4520 Reading Rad, Rosenberg, 77471

Four Corners Community Center - 15700 Old Richmond Rd., Sugar Land, 77498

Katy Mills Mall - 5000 Katy Mills Circle, Entrance 5, Katy, 77494

HCC Missouri City - 1600 Texas Pkwy, Missouri City, 77489

HCC Stafford - 13622 Stafford Rd., Stafford 77477