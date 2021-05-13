Fort Bend County is No. 1 per capita fully vaccinated urban county in Texas

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — As of Thursday, Fort Bend County had the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated in the state among urban counties.
According to the Department of State Health Services’ data dashboard, 51.54 percent of residents in Fort Bend County are fully vaccinated.
“Fort Bend County, our community, and our residents have been intentional and passionate about getting vaccinated," said County Judge KP George. "From the first case of COVID-19 in the State of Texas to the number one vaccinated county has taken the brave and determined efforts of our healthcare workers, community non-profits, county employees, faith leaders, and every resident,. We have brought vaccination sites to every corner in our community and recently launched a mobile unit to take the vaccine directly to those who want and need it. I encourage everyone to sign up at www.fbchealth.org or even just walk up to a site to get your free and safe shot.”
The county has a reported population of about 765,000, meaning that about 394,000 are fully vaccinated.
Statewide, Texas is reporting that 40 percent of its residents are fully vaccinated.
Here's a look at other leading counties when it comes to vaccination percentage: