Fort Bend County launches online application for COVID-19 vaccine

The county received more than 5,000 applicants the day it launched its website.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — People living in Fort Bend County can now apply to get a free COVID-19 vaccination.

The registration web page went live Monday at fbchealth.org.

By evening time, the county had received more than 5,000 applicants, according to Fort Bend County Judge KP George, even though the county had yet to receive any doses of the vaccine.

But by Monday evening, George announced the county received a shipment of 1,000 doses of the vaccine.

George said the county is working around the clock to begin to administer all doses without delay.

"Please be patient with us as we contact you to set up appointments," George tweeted.

The county will prioritize people in the state’s groups 1A and 1B. Those include frontline health care workers, people 65 and older, and adults with certain medical conditions.

“We will be working with our partner Access Health,” said George. “When you register, you will be contacted by our Health and Human Services staff, and they will direct you to go to the specific location.”