Fort Bend County officials to discuss incoming COVID-19 vaccine shipment

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County officials are expecting a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Editor's note: The video at the top of this article is from a report on Jan. 4 in which Fort Bend and Harris counties announced they had launched a COVID-19 vaccination website.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson-Minter will be talking about the shipment at a news conference on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

KHOU plans on streaming the update in this article and on our social media pages.

George and Johnson-Minter are expected to address pre-registration, vaccine logistics and additional protocols for county residents.