Fort Bend opens COVID vaccine registrations after receiving 'large shipment' of doses

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County on Tuesday announced it has received "a large shipment of vaccines from the state," allowing them to reopen the county's vaccine pre-registration portal.
We are still under phase 1A and 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, however.
In a live stream, Judge KP George announced the county received 8,000 doses.
REGISTRATION LINK: Visit Fort Bend's vaccine portal here
For those that qualify, you can now sign up and schedule your appointment. Make sure to check your Junk/Spam folder and answer your phone even if you don’t recognize the number to ensure you get your appointment information.
If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety or eligibility guidelines, please visit the DSHS information page or contact Fort Bend County's vaccine question hotline at 832-471-1373.
"In the meantime, Fort Bend County is administering thousands and thousands of vaccines. We are incredibly grateful to all the staff, volunteers, and all those working overtime on the behalf of our community," noted a press release from county health officials.