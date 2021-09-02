Fort Bend opens COVID vaccine registrations after receiving 'large shipment' of doses

For those that qualify, you can now sign up and schedule your appointment.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County on Tuesday announced it has received "a large shipment of vaccines from the state," allowing them to reopen the county's vaccine pre-registration portal.

We are still under phase 1A and 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan, however.

In a live stream, Judge KP George announced the county received 8,000 doses.

For those that qualify, you can now sign up and schedule your appointment. Make sure to check your Junk/Spam folder and answer your phone even if you don’t recognize the number to ensure you get your appointment information.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine’s safety or eligibility guidelines, please visit the DSHS information page or contact Fort Bend County's vaccine question hotline at 832-471-1373.

