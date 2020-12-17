FDA panel meeting to authorize Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Scientists at the FDA have already endorsed the company’s vaccine. Now, the advisory committee of outside experts will take a closer look at the data.

A vaccine advisory committee with the Food and Drug Administration is meeting Thursday to decide whether to recommend authorizing the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

It’s looking pretty good for Moderna. Scientists at the FDA have already endorsed the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. Now, the advisory committee of outside experts will take a closer look at the data and decide whether to recommend it.

If recommended, the FDA will announce if they will grant emergency use authorization.

How is Moderna’s vaccine different from Pfizer’s?

Both appear overwhelmingly effective, Pfizer’s is 95 percent effective against symptomatic COVID-19 while Moderna’s was 94.1 percent effective.

Even if you do manage to get sick after getting the vaccine, both appear to prevent severe illness.

Moderna does have one key difference from Pfizer.

Its vaccine doesn’t have to be kept so cold.

Pfizer’s has to be kept at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. Moderna’s needs to be kept at minus four degrees for long-term storage but can be kept at around 40 degrees for 30 days.