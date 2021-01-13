Memorial Hermann, NRG Park team up for drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The clinic will be available only to pre-registered individuals. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

HOUSTON — Memorial Hermann is teaming up with NRG Park to offer a COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic at NRG Park this week.

The clinic will be available only to pre-registered individuals and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14 to Sunday, Jan. 17.

Vaccination is by appointment only. Walk-ins will not be accommodated.

During this four-day event, Memorial Hermann plans to vaccinate approximately 13,000 individuals who are 65 years of age or older, consistent with the state’s vaccination distribution Phase 1B guidelines. Because of the limited number of vaccines, individuals who do not have an appointment confirmation, or a photo ID that matches the name and date of birth on the appointment confirmation, will not be vaccinated.

Individuals who have been invited to participate in this event include: active, established Memorial Hermann Medical Group patients 65 years of age and older; individuals who have a relationship with Memorial Hermann and are 65 years of age and older; and members of the general community who are 65 years of age or older.

“We remain committed to expanding our vaccination capacity by adding more locations and more appointments as quickly as possible,” the hospital stated in a press release. “We also hope to host more events like this in the near future as we continue to make vaccination available to all those who are eligible, and eventually to all patients and members of the community.”