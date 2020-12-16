Expert Dr. Peter Hotez receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The infectious disease and vaccine expert says he’s feeling pretty good. He added that he has some arm soreness, body aches, and maybe a little fever.

Dr. Hotez said he was honored to get the vaccine but had mixed emotions after reflecting on the 300,000 Americans who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

“Those who never had this opportunity, because our nation could never organize a national plan roadmap. How I tried to push WH (White House) to implement an Oct 1 Plan,” Hotez said in a tweet.

He expressed concern over the likelihood that 100,000 more Americans will die from COVID-19 between now and the inauguration.

Dr. Hotez said he was thankful to Pfizer and the leadership of Operation Warp Speed.

