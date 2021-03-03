CVS opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to Texas teachers, daycare staff after Biden directive

The directive will push other pharmacy chains in a federal program to prioritize vaccinating teachers and childcare workers.

CVS Health has opened up COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Texas to include K-12 teachers, daycare and preschool workers, and staff.

The move is to align CVS with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program's guidelines, which is the federal partnership that directly provides the doses to thousands of pharmacies across the country.

"The federal pharmacy program will prioritize vaccinating all school staff, and childcare workers during the month of March," according to the CDC's website.

There are currently 9,000 pharmacy locations participating in the federal program across the country. There are plans in place to eventually have vaccinations available at more than 40,000 retail locations with 21 different drug store group partners nationwide.

A Walmart spokesperson said the company would be giving out vaccines to anyone who is "eligible as determined by the state and federal governments."

The move to expand vaccine doses to the teacher and childcare cohort comes after President Joe Biden announced a new directive Tuesday to prioritize members of those groups for vaccinations.

The president wants states to get all teachers, school staff and childcare workers their first shot by the end of March, according to the CDC.

"We’ve aligned with updated Federal Retail Pharmacy Program guidelines by making appointments available to pre-K through 12 educators and staff and childcare workers in all 17 states where we currently offer COVID-19 vaccines, including in Texas," a statement from CVS said.

Biden also announced Tuesday that his administration expects to have vaccine doses for all American adults by May.

CVS has dozens of pharmacies in Texas that are giving out the vaccine, but currently only a few locations across the state have appointment openings due to high demand. New appointments are added as doses become available.

Those who are eligible under either Phase 1A or 1B of the state's vaccine plan or are a part of the new teacher and childcare cohort can check this link to find where appointments are available by clicking on 'Texas'.

People who are eligible can sign up online at CVS.com, through the CVS app or by calling 800-746-7287. The locations will not provide vaccinations to walk-ins.