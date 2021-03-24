All adults in Texas will soon be eligbile for COVID-19 vaccine: How to register

Some counties were having a hard time filling vaccine slots and are happy eligibility has opened up.

HOUSTON — Texas is the envy of many states across the country, because on March 29, most people will be able to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County Health Authority, says lately vaccine supply in his county for the priority group has been greater than demand.

“For about the past three or four weeks, we’ve had to work to fill up all of our appointments,” Dr. Keiser said. “We know there are a lot of people out there who are younger that really want it.”

That’s not the case in Houston, where health officials say their waitlist is about 80,000 deep with new appointments filling up quickly.

Statewide, Texas isn’t doing well on vaccinations. According to the CDC, on Tuesday, only about 11 percent of the population was fully inoculated, ranking 49th out of 51 (Washington, D.C. is included on the list).

However, Greater Houston counties are doing well. Texas Health and Human Services reports the percentage of people who have had at least one shot, is high. Brazoria County: 28 percent, Fort Bend County: 34 percent, Harris County: 27 percent, Montgomery County: 21 percent, and Galveston County: 34 percent. Although Dr. Keiser said Galveston’s real number is more like 50 percent.

So how do you sign up for that shot? At many places, you can already join the waitlist, which most vaccine providers require. Click here to sign up in your county.

How long will you wait on that list? UTMB in Galveston expects about 10 days in Galveston and Brazoria counties.

It may be worth bookmarking this vaccine availability map, too, which updates daily who has vaccines, how many and what kind.