More hope on the horizon with new COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The coronavirus vaccine rollout in the U.S. has not been smooth, but experts say there is hope on the horizon thanks to another vaccine candidate.

HOUSTON — In Texas and nationwide, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been likened to the Hunger Games as states, counties and many people feel they’re fending for themselves.

And when you finally do get called up, like Annabelle Castillo’s father did in San Antonio, it’s like winning the lottery.

"When I got through this Tuesday, I was like oh, my God!” said Castillo, who said she had been calling to get her ailing father the vaccine nonstop. "It is liquid gold. Not everyone is entitled right now. No money can get you what you are getting today," she told her father.

But Americans may not need to rely on odds much longer. Johnson and Johnson is expected to release its phase III clinical trial data early next week. The next step will be to apply for emergency use approval with the FDA. Dr. Michael Chang, an assistant professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UTHealth, explains that process could take one to two weeks.

Then the FDA must review the application, which can take another two to three weeks. Experts predict if everything goes smoothly the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could start going in people’s arms sometime in March.

“I think what it means is we will see a lot more people getting vaccinated sooner,” Dr. Chang said.

He said this new vaccine would be a big deal because it’s much easier to store since it doesn’t require extreme cold temperatures, and this vaccine only requires one shot to be effective against COVID-19.

The U.S. has already ordered 100 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, pending approval.