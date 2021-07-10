'I’ll be the first in line' | Houston moms anxiously waiting for vaccines for young children

The FDA has scheduled a meeting on October 26 to publicly debate opening up vaccines to children as young as 5 years old.

Pfizer has asked the government to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for school-age kids between 5 and 11 years old.

The FDA and CDC are expected to make a decision within weeks.

Shreya Gulamali has twin 7-year-old daughters at West University Elementary School. It hasn’t been easy sending her kids to school during the Delta variant outbreak.

“Absolutely stressed, but I don’t have an option. We’re both working parents, so we have to take that risk,” said Gulamali.

Many parents are anxiously waiting for vaccines for youngsters.

Raana Bell has 10 and 13-year-old daughters.

“Everyone in our family is vaccinated except for Madeline, so we’ve been very protective about going on trips and going to crowded places,” said Bell.

Pfizer says school-age kids need a lower dose of the vaccine than adults and adolescents. The company says two smaller doses provide strong protection against the virus.

“I’ll be the first in line. I can’t afford to have sick children,” said Gulamali.

Even though COVID cases are dropping in Houston, these Houston moms feel vaccinations are the only way to know their children are safe at school.

“While it doesn’t affect kids as much, there is that worry out there. We will be very relieved when she can get vaccinated,” said Bell.