LIST: Where to get COVID vaccines for 5 to 11-year-old children in the Houston area

Many pediatricians, children’s hospitals, health departments, and pharmacies already have plans in place to get shots in the arms of kids under 12.

The CDC is expected to give the final stamp of approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for elementary school kids as early as today. An advisory panel signed off on vaccinations for children ages 5-11 Tuesday afternoon and the CDC director is expected to do the same.

Many providers – including pediatricians, children’s hospitals, health departments, and pharmacies – already have plans in place to start getting shots in the arms of children as soon as possible.

Texas Children's Hospital

The first shipment of vaccines for children arrived Tuesday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. Appointments are available through the hospital’s website. Many appointments are available next week, including at several clinics at schools.

Memorial Hermann Hospital

Vaccines will be available on a walk-in basis at Memorial Hermann once shots for five to 11-year-old children are authorized. Doctors are planning to begin administering vaccines to kids early next week, but they may be available sooner depending on when shipments arrive.

CVS Pharmacies

A spokesperson says CVS is prepared to expand eligibility to ages 5-11 as soon as authorized by public health agencies.

Texas COVID-19 vaccine finder

The Texas Department of State Health Services is putting together an online tool to find vaccines near you. The digital map will show where kid-size vaccines have been delivered in Texas. Locations include pediatricians offices, medical clinics, and health departments. It is expected to be posted online Tuesday afternoon.

CDC vaccine finder