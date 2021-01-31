Veterans line up to get COVID vaccine at DeBakey VA Medical Center

Many of the veterans say getting a shot of the vaccine means one simple thing - freedom.

HOUSTON — For the second weekend in a row, more than 900 veterans received the COVID-19 vaccine at the mega-vaccination clinic hosted by the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center.

The Houston VA’s been giving out shots seven days a week, since mid-December. The VA says the purpose of the clinics, however, is to get as many of its 20,000 veterans in their system, all 75 years of age and up, vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Many of the veterans say getting a shot of the vaccine means one simple thing.

"In a word, freedom,” George Thoftne, a U.S. Army veteran, said.

The freedom to go out, the freedom to see family, the freedom to live. These are just some of the reasons why hundreds of veterans stood in line Saturday to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"A lot of waiting in the beginning, but once we got to the front door, things moved along pretty good, pretty painless,” Bob Hall, a 20-year U.S. Army veteran, said.

To keep the love of his life, his wife of 54 years, safe, is why 79-year-old Hall decided to get the vaccine.

"I am not so concerned about getting coronavirus myself, I worry for my wife, because she's seriously challenged, and I can't take the chance of catching this stuff and bringing this home,” Hall said.

Since December, more than 10,000 doses have been given out by the Houston VA. On Saturday, nearly an additional 1,000 veterans received the first dose of the vaccine.

Army veteran, 77-year-old George Thoftne was one of the first in line. He showed up two hours before doors opened at 8 a.m.

"It's been a long year, and at my age we've quarantined a lot, so now, it's a new day,” Thoftne said.

Son, and fellow veteran Shannon Thoftne drove his dad all the way from Willis, Texas.

“He never knew much about social media, but he knows what Facebook is now, and he's got it on his phone, so it's been a very boring year for him and my mom,” Thoftne said.

It's also been a lonely year, after moving his parents closer to him, Shannon says COVID forced them apart.

"Once he gets his vaccine, I get mine, hopefully we can push and get where we want to be as a family again,” he said.