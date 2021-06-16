x
COVID-19 vaccine numbers plateau nationwide as Delta variant continues to spread

With numbers leveling off, it's unlikely that President Biden's goal of having 70% at least partially vaccinated will be met.

HOUSTON — The Biden Administration is pushing hard to get vaccination numbers back up after seeing a plateau nationwide.

A drop in people rolling up their sleeves is coupled with the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and it's causing concern among health officials.

RELATED: Houston health officials concerned about COVID-19 Delta variant

All month, officials are urging people to get vaccinated, especially in southern and midwestern states.

President Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July holiday.

RELATED: US likely to miss goal of 70% partially vaccinated by July 4

In Texas, 59% of eligible people have gotten at least one dose.

At this rate, it's unlikely that Biden's goal will be met.

