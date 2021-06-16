COVID-19 vaccine numbers plateau nationwide as Delta variant continues to spread

HOUSTON — The Biden Administration is pushing hard to get vaccination numbers back up after seeing a plateau nationwide.
A drop in people rolling up their sleeves is coupled with the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and it's causing concern among health officials.
All month, officials are urging people to get vaccinated, especially in southern and midwestern states.
President Joe Biden set a goal of having 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July holiday.
In Texas, 59% of eligible people have gotten at least one dose.
At this rate, it's unlikely that Biden's goal will be met.