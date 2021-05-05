Providers getting creative to convince more Houstonians to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Whether it's free tacos or music, efforts are ramping up in Houston to incentivize people to roll up their sleeves and take the COVID vaccine shot.

"Our goal by July 4 is to have 70% of adult Americans with at least one shot," Biden said.

In Houston, vaccine providers are getting creative.

"We're just trying all things," said Ryane Jackson, vice president of community benefits for Houston Methodist. "I think incentives work."

Houston Methodist teamed up with Houston Music Foundation for a special vaccine drive at Heights Theater.

"We want to see some live music," said Mark Austin, co-founder of the foundation. "We want to see our musicians back to work, we want our theaters open. The fastest route to do that is vaccinating."

On Wednesday, the theater opened its doors to anyone who wanted to get vaccinated.

"They can just walk up and say, 'I want my vaccine,'" Jackson said.

Folks got in and out in under half an hour and they had musical entertainment while they waited. Those who got vaccinated also got the added perk of free food at Harold's and Torchy's Tacos across the street.

"Who doesn't love a free taco, right?" Austin said.

The goal is to make it as easy and fun as possible.

"There's no 'one size fits all' and everyone has their own reason about why they're hesitant to get the vaccine, so incentives appeal to a larger number of people," Jackson said.

It worked for Leroy Decker.

"I was hesitant, to be honest," Decker said. "The real reason I came is because I heard Bun B was going to be here."

It was one of several events across Houston on Wednesday looking to drive up vaccination numbers. Similar efforts are underway by Texas A&M University to get the vaccines to hard-to-reach, under-served, rural areas.

"If we don't all get vaccinated and protect one another, we can't get back to business as usual and can't get back to the live music we love," Councilmember Abbie Kamin said.