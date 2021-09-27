High demand, low supply | Here's who is eligible to get a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON — A lot of Houstonians are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
It’s open to certain groups of people who got the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention separated eligible groups into two categories: those who should and those who may get boosters.
- Seniors 65 years old and up should get a booster shot
- People 50 years old and up with underlying medical conditions should get the third dose
- People 18 years old and up with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot
- Workers whose jobs put them at risk of getting the virus may get the third dose
Memorial Hermann and Houston Methodist started administering third doses on Monday.
“We’ve had almost a tripling of appointments as opposed to last week,” said Dr. James McCarthy with Memorial Hermann Health System.
“We opened at 8 am. Within a two-and-a-half-hour period, we had vaccinated over 900 people in total. Of that amount, 800 were third doses,” said Tesha Montgomery with Houston Methodist.
Although the demand is high, so is the supply this time around. Those eligible can get Pfizer booster shots through hospitals or pharmacies, like CVS and Walgreens.
