High demand, low supply | Here's who is eligible to get a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Houston Methodist says 800 third doses were administered within hours of opening Monday morning.

HOUSTON — A lot of Houstonians are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

It’s open to certain groups of people who got the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention separated eligible groups into two categories: those who should and those who may get boosters.

Seniors 65 years old and up should get a booster shot

get a booster shot People 50 years old and up with underlying medical conditions should get the third dose

People 18 years old and up with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot

get a booster shot Workers whose jobs put them at risk of getting the virus may get the third dose

Memorial Hermann and Houston Methodist started administering third doses on Monday.

“We’ve had almost a tripling of appointments as opposed to last week,” said Dr. James McCarthy with Memorial Hermann Health System.

“We opened at 8 am. Within a two-and-a-half-hour period, we had vaccinated over 900 people in total. Of that amount, 800 were third doses,” said Tesha Montgomery with Houston Methodist.