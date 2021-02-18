Houston Health Department COVID vaccinations to resume Saturday

The winter storm pretty much derailed everything that was going on in Houston, including COVID-19 vaccinations.

HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department will resume administering COVID-19 vaccines this weekend.

There are more than 4,700 second-dose appointments on Saturday and Sunday.

"People who received their first dose from the department during the week of January 18-23 will be contacted Friday and Saturday to schedule appointments. People who do not hear from the department by Saturday afternoon should contact the COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220," the city said.

The department will open the schedule for additional first- and second-dose appointments next week.

The waitlist remains open for people 65 and older, people older than 60 with chronic health issues and people with disabilities. Those who qualify can call 832-393-4301 and leave a voicemail with their name and number. Calls will be returned for screening and scheduling. People only need to leave one message.