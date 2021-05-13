These Houston kids were among the 1st to get the COVID vaccine after CDC's approval for young teens

Memorial Hermann was ready to vaccinare kids ages 12 to 15 as soon as the CDC gave the "OK."

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the CDC gave the all-clear to use the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate kids 12 to 15 years old.

Some Houston kids received their first dose just moments after the announcement was made.

Memorial Hermann was ready with the vaccine as soon as the CDC gave the "OK."

The hospital opened its waitlist to the age group as early as Monday when the Federal Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for children ages 12-15.

To register your child for a vaccine at Memorial Hermann, click here.

Memorial Hermann free vaccine clinic

On Saturday, May 15, Memorial Hermann will be partnering with the Houston Independent School District to open a COVID vaccine clinic at Sharpstown High School from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted, however, you can schedule an appointment here.

Individuals 12 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine at this clinic, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

NRG free vaccine clinic

NRG will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to kids 12 and older starting Thursday.

Parents can pre-register their children to get the vaccine at ReadyHarris.org. Appointments can also be made by calling the Harris County Public Health Vaccine Center at (832) 927-8787, or parents can drive up without an appointment to the vaccination site between noon and 9 p.m. daily.