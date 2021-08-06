'We cannot let that happen in the United States' | Health experts warn against COVID Delta variant

It's already in Houston and it's the dominant variant in the U.K. It's also believed to be more transmissible.

HOUSTON — You may have heard about the COVID ‘Delta variant,’ which has experts concerned and pleading for people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, on Tuesday emphasized that increased vaccination was essential to stamping out variants, including the “Delta variant,” which was first identified in India. It’s now the dominant variant in the United Kingdom and is growing in the U.S.

Houston Methodist first detected cases of the Delta variant among its patients in April.

Vaccines have proven less effective against the Delta variant when people are not fully immunized, and evidence points to it being more transmissible.

Today on KHOU 11 News at 4 p.m. reporter Stephanie Whitfield talks to vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez about the 'Delta variant' and whether we should be concerned.

Fauci says transmission peaks in younger people, ages 12 to 20. He stressed the importance of people not just getting the COVID vaccine, but making sure they’re fully vaccinated.

“There’s poor protection after a single dose of either the mRNA or AZ vaccine,” he said.

Currently in the U.S., Dr. Fauci said the Delta variant accounts for more than 6 percent of sequenced cases.

“This is a situation where the way it was in England, where they had a B117 dominant and then the 617 took over. We cannot let that happen in the United States,” he said.

If you’re wondering about the name, the CDC began naming variants after letters in the Greek alphabet to avoid associating them with regions.