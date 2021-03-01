Houston COVID vaccination clinic: No more Sunday appointments available

The clinic opened up for its second day Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

HOUSTON — Houston's COVID vaccination clinic opened for its second day Sunday, but less than 15 minutes after its scheduled opening time, the center announced that it was no longer taking appointments because all the slots were full.

The Houston Health Department said most of Sunday's appointments were booked via the department's call center on Saturday. The limited number of spots they had left were filled by people without appointments.

In a tweet Sunday morning, the department asked Houstonians to not show up to the site unless they had an appointment scheduled.

Due to people showing up this morning without appointments, the limited number of remaining #COVID19 vaccine clinic appointments for Jan. 3 are full.



Houston's COVID vaccination clinic first opened its doors on Saturday.

There was an overwhelming response on opening day, so much so that the clinic's call center was inundated with calls, which produced a technical glitch, and the traffic was moved to on-site appointments only.

There were 1,008 people vaccinated Saturday, according to HHD.

Only those who met the state's Phase 1A and 1B criteria were allowed to schedule an appointment. Those people are:

First responders

Healthcare workers

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19

Because Phase 1B provides vaccine to higher-risk people regardless of their work sector or status, it will provide protection for a number of critical populations at an increased risk of getting COVID-19, including:

Communities that are disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and other chronic diseases

Teachers and school staff

Social services workers

Workers who maintain critical infrastructure to support the Texas economy

Other front-line workers who are unable to work remotely and so are more likely to be exposed.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city will establish additional COVID-19 vaccine distribution sites in the near future.



"My goal is to get the vaccines to people as soon as we get them, " said Mayor Turner. "Even though there is a lot of vaccine hesitancy, people still have a strong desire to get the vaccine, and that is what today demonstrates."