Why rising COVID cases in the UK could be the best argument for boosters

The UK was one of the first to roll out vaccines, but they may also be the first to see what happens when that immunity starts to wane.

COVID cases are surging in the United Kingdom right now. The country has one of the worst daily infection rates in the world after coming off a relatively quiet summer where cases fell, lockdowns were lifted and people were once again able to head down to their favorite pub.

Experts say that was thanks to the early and widespread rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The national health care system started getting shots into arms in December of 2020, making it one of the first in the world.

But since the UK was one of the first to roll out vaccines, they may also be the first to see what happens when that immunity starts to wane. This is happening as the country deals with another COVID mutation called the "Delta plus." It’s not clear if Delta plus is any more contagious than the Delta variant, but cases have been spreading in the United Kingdom.

The government did approve booster shots in September, but only for certain groups. Critics say the booster campaign in Britain is moving a lot more slowly than COVID.