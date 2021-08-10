Not eligible for COVID booster shot? You can still get one through a new clinical trial in Houston

The goal of the second-generation COVID-19 vaccines is to provide protection against current and future variants.

COVID-19 booster shots are only authorized for certain high-risk groups that received the Pfizer vaccine the first time around.

However, Baylor College of Medicine has another option for people who want a booster but aren’t yet eligible. It’s one of four sites in the country testing two new COVID-19 vaccines specifically designed to be booster shots.

Doctors are looking for healthy adults who are fully vaccinated to get second-generation COVID-19 vaccines as part of a phase one clinical trial.

“The goal is they’ll make an immune response that will help protect against our current variants causing COVID-19 and newer variants as the virus continues to change,” said Dr. Jennifer Whitaker, assistant professor of infectious diseases at Baylor College of Medicine.

Blood tests will show if these next-generation vaccines successfully boost your immune response.

People who got the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all eligible.