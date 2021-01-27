How to get on a waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine in Montgomery County area

St. Luke's Health in The Woodlands will be a state vaccine hub and they have set up a waiting list for eligible patients who need a COVID vaccination.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — St. Luke’s Health in The Woodlands has been selected by the State of Texas to serve as a COVID-19 vaccine hub.

They are working to finalize the drive-thru operation which will focus on vaccinating members of the community and underserved populations in the hardest hit ZIP codes.

Appointments for the first round of vaccinations are already booked, but St. Luke's has set up a waiting list for eligible patients. Click here to sign up.

Only people in Phases 1a and 1b are currently eligible for the vaccine in Texas.

St. Luke's will email notifications for appointments at a later date when more vaccines become available.

If you don't receive a direct invitation from St. Luke’s Health with a unique registration link or if you are forwarded an email invitation intended for someone else, you won't be able to receive the vaccine.

No walk-in patients will be accepted.

"Keep in mind, due to limited availability of vaccine; it will likely take several months to vaccinate all those who are eligible," St. Luke's said in a statement.