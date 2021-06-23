CDC: Cases of heart inflammation in young adults from vaccine are very mild

The CDC reported its findings Wednesday after taking a closer look at data involving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

HOUSTON — The CDC says it is likely COVID-19 vaccines are causing some cases of heart inflammation in adolescents and young adults.

But most cases have been very mild.

The CDC reported its findings Wednesday after taking a closer look at data involving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Health officials say young men under 30 years old are most at risk of this condition called myocarditis. The most common sign is chest pain within a week of getting the second dose.

Doctors say the cases have been very mild, and most people are treated with ibuprofen.

“We have seen 3 or 4 cases here,” Dr. Avichal Aggarwal, UT Physicians/Memorial Hermann, said. “There was one case after first dose, but most cases are after the second dose of the vaccine.”

Heart inflammation is also a symptom of COVID-19.