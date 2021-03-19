Non-profit creates a health passport to help with travel

Iceland announced they’re opening borders to vaccinated tourist. More countries could start making it a requirement. App hopes to help keep health info in order.

HOUSTON — Iceland just announced they're opening their borders to tourists that are vaccinated.

As more people get their COVID-19 vaccine, countries around the world could start making this a requirement.

A nonprofit has launched an app to help keep these records handy. They're working with some big airlines like Jet Blue and United.

Just Wednesday, TSA announced they screened over 1.1-million people across the country.

And as travel increases internationally, tourist will have to meet the requirements set by the country. That’s either a negative COVID test or a vaccination record. And there’s an app for that, they’re called CommonPass.

JUST IN: @TSA screened 1,140,624 people at airport checkpoints across the country yesterday, Wednesday, March 17. It was the seventh straight day with checkpoint volume above 1 million. Only five days this month have seen throughput below the million mark. Reminder to mask-up! — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) March 18, 2021

"It allows people to collect test results or share your vaccination records satisfy the requirements to get on a plane or cross a border," Paul Meyer, CommonPass CEO, said.

For many years this non-profit organization has been working to make health records accessible in digital form to people. But now they’re working with airlines and governments and health providers to make travel easier. The most recent one Aruba.

JetBlue + Aruba - CommonPass CommonPass allows you to access lab options across the United States so that you can satisfy Aruba's COVID-19 test required for entry to Aruba and can enjoy a safe, smooth travel experience. To use CommonPass, you MUST get your test at a participating facility.

"It lets you get tested at one of those trusted testing partners, get on a Jet Blue flight, when you land in Aruba, CommonPass is connected in the border control system, you are precleared,” Meyer said.

It’s an idea that infectious disease experts say could be very helpful.

"For a disease that has caused such an economic and security impact like COVID-19 it may be required. But I think we are still a way off from it," said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine (BCM) in Houston.

CommonPass is free and this non-profit says they won’t share your information with others. They’ve partnered with Walmart and those who are vaccinated there will be able to upload their vaccination records to the app.

They hope to expand with many more providers in the coming weeks.

CommonPass says they will launch a program for travelers going to the state of Hawaii starting next week.