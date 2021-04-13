CDC to host emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss future of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The CDC will now decide what’s next for the J&J vaccine. Dr. Jetelina says they will likely choose from one of four options.

HOUSTON — The CDC is hosting an emergency meeting Wednesday to discuss recent blood clot cases and decide how to move forward after pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccinations across the country.

“This was already on our radar," said Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, assistant professor of epidemiology with UTHeath School of Public Health.

When Johnson & Johnson was granted emergency use by the FDA, Dr. Jetelina says they were aware of warning signs during clinical trials.

“Fifteen blood clotting events happened among the vaccinated, while ten happened among the unvaccinated," Dr. Jetelina said.

But she said that wasn’t enough information to keep the vaccine from moving forward.

“We need a lot more people to get the vaccine to see if this is a true safety signal or just something about randomness and error," Dr. Jetelina said.

But she said what we may be seeing now is a possible pattern among adenovirus vaccines.

There are two types of vaccines in the U.S.: the mRNA vaccine, which is Pfizer and Moderna, and the Adenovirus vaccine, which is Johnson & Johnson. She says the Adenovirus vaccine uses virus DNA that’s deactivated.

“And insert the instructions for COVID," Dr. Jetelina said.

As a possible comparison, she points to the recent pause on the AstraZeneca vaccine in the U.K.

“We saw blood clots among women, younger women," Dr. Jetelina said.

Like Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca is also an Adenovirus vaccine.

“They found that blood clots were associated with AstraZeneca, but still also found that that benefits outweigh the risk," Dr. Jetelina said.

Today, AstraZeneca is still being used in the U.K., but some countries, like Britain, recommend it not be given to adults under 30.

“I know that in Europe, it did take a week or two to investigate," Dr. Jetelina said.

So the CDC will now decide what’s next for J&J. Dr. Jetelina says they will likely choose from one of four options:

• continue as before

• continue, but with a warning

• only give the vaccine to certain groups

• stop the vaccine altogether

“The fourth option would be to stop altogether, which I don’t see that happening," Dr. Jetelina said.