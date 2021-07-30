Britain’s COVID cases are on the decline. Here's what we can learn from our neighbors across the pond

Experts say the country has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates.

When it comes to COVID, Britain is proving the experts wrong. So what can we learn from our neighbors across the pond?

Let’s connect the dots.

Just a few weeks ago it wasn’t looking so great in England. The Delta variant hit the country hard and case numbers were rising. Health experts were warning the country could see 100,000 cases a day if more wasn’t done.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson took some heat when he reopened the country and people once again crowded into pubs and dance clubs.

Then something interesting happened. Britain’s COVID cases started to fall.

So what happened?

Experts point to a couple of important points. One, the country has a comprehensive test and trace system and if you are identified as being exposed to the virus you have to quarantine for 10 days.

Also, the country has one of the world’s highest vaccination rates. Nearly 70 percent of adults are fully vaccinated and 88 percent have had their first dose.

But experts also warn that this dip in cases might not last.

Remember that test and trace program? Some are concerned that testing is falling because people are worried they will be quarantined. Also, it takes a couple of weeks to see the fallout from new policies.

January 19 was Britain’s so-called “freedom day" so experts will be watching closely to see if case numbers go back up in the next few days.