Booster shots available to to all individuals 18 years and older at Harris County sites

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Public Health vaccination sites are now offering the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccines for all individuals 18 years and older, with or without pre-existing conditions.

Harris County Public Health made the announcement Saturday afternoon.

The announcement comes following Friday’s approval of the expanded booster dose eligibility from the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Harris County health officials encourage all residents to get their booster dose before the upcoming holidays as more people begin to travel and gather with friends and family.

Residents who completed their two-dose mRNA vaccine series (Pfizer or Moderna) at least six months ago and anyone who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago are encouraged to get their booster dose.

Harris County Public Health says all COVID-19 vaccines provide strong protection for most people. A booster vaccine is an additional dose given after the protection provided by the original series has begun to decrease over time. The booster helps certain groups of people maintain their level of immunity longer.