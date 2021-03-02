The study conducted weekly swabs from volunteers in the UK. Data showed positive PCR tests were reduced by 67% after a single dose.

HOUSTON — The preliminary results of AstraZeneca’s clinical trial show its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine successfully offers protection and reduces transmission of the virus.

The Phase III clinical trial led by Oxford University and AstraZeneca involved 17,188 participants.

The trial is the first to analyze whether the vaccine reduces asymptomatic transmission of the virus. The study conducted weekly swabs from volunteers in the UK. Data showed positive PCR tests were reduced by 67% after a single dose and 50% after the second dose.

Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe?

In addition, the study found the vaccine is safe. Analysis also showed there were no severe cases or hospitalizations from COVID-19 after the second dose.

Results demonstrated 76% vaccine efficacy in reducing symptoms of the virus after a single dose. Efficacy rose to 82% after receiving a second dose. Participants received the second dose after a 12 week interval.

“This primary analysis reconfirms that our vaccine prevents severe disease and keeps people out of hospital. In addition, extending the dosing interval not only boosts the vaccine’s efficacy, but also enables more people to be vaccinated upfront. Together with the new findings on reduced transmission, we believe this vaccine will have a real impact on the pandemic,” said Sir Mene Pangalos, executive vice president BioPharmaceuticals R&D in a press release.