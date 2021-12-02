x
Appointments still hard to come by as more vaccines arrive in Houston

ATTENTION VETERANS: You don't need an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

COVID-19 vaccinations at area Walmart and CVS pharmacies began Friday. Within a day of launching an online scheduler, both pharmacies’ websites showed all local appointments were fully booked.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at a Walmart in the Houston area

RELATED: Register now: CVS taking COVID vaccination appointments at locations across Texas

However, appointments are not required for a walk-up vaccine clinic being held at the Houston VA Friday and Saturday.

Veterans who receive care at the Houston VA or one of the outpatient clinics who are 60 or older can get a vaccine on Saturday, Feb. 13 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

VA health officials say there are 800 doses available Saturday.

The walk-in clinic will be held at 2002 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas.

