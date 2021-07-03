72% of Fort Bend County residents are at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19, Judge KP George says

Judge KP George said as of Saturday night, 72 percent of Fort Bend County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County has reached a major milestone in getting its residents vaccinated for COVID-19 just before Independence Day.

Judge KP George said as of Saturday night, 72 percent of Fort Bend County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Thank you to every Fort Bender that has done their part to end the pandemic and power the comeback!” Judge George tweeted.

🇺🇸 Way to go, Fort Bend!



🇺🇸 We have reached (and surpassed) the Federal Government's aspirational goal of 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose by July 4.



🇺🇸 Thank you to every Fort Bender that has done their part to end the pandemic and power the comeback! pic.twitter.com/ob452OJAjF — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) July 4, 2021

President Joe Biden in May set a goal to deliver at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4.

The White House acknowledged last month that President Biden will fall short of reaching his goal but said he had reached that threshold for those aged 30 and older and expects to meet it for those age 27 or older by Independence Day.

In May, Fort Bend County had the highest percentage of its population fully vaccinated in the state among urban counties at 51.54 percent.