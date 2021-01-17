x
14,500 Houstonians vaccinated during 4-day clinic at NRG Park

Recipients will return to NRG Park in 28 days for their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

HOUSTON — About 14,500 Houstonians received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at NRG Park.

The four-day vaccination clinic wrapped up Sunday. The drive-thru clinic was among the first of its kind in the country.

RELATED: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations now underway at NRG — but you must have an appointment

Clinic officials said everything went smoothly as more than 14,000 people 65 and older got the shot. They will return to NRG Park in 28 days to get their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Memorial Hermann officials said more than 700 volunteers staffed the clinic, many of them Memorial Hermann employees.

The information was released on the same day Harris County health officials announced its positivity rate reached 20.3%.

The City of Houston also reported 1,964 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 140,395. There were also 17 newly reported deaths, bringing the city's total to 1,652.

