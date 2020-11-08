UTMB preparing to lay off nearly 200 employees due to COVID-19 pandemic

Employees whose positions are affected by the layoffs will be given appropriate notice and outplacement services, President ad interim Ben Raimer said.

GALVESTON, Texas — The University of Texas Medical Branch is preparing to lay off nearly 200 employees due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President ad interim Ben Raimer sent a letter to all UTMB employees saying the hospital was faced with a $174 million gap when developing the FY2021 budget which forced the executive team to eliminate 1.5 percent of the hospital's workforce.

"In spite of our multiple and collective best efforts to preserve jobs for all UTMB employees, we will be unable to do so heading into the new fiscal year," said Raimer.