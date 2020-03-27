HOUSTON — The University of Texas Medical Branch has received a $1 million donation from the Sealy & Smith Foundation to assist the institution with its emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be used primarily for critical supplies and equipment needed to take care of patients as well as support services for front-line UTMB employees. The donation will also go toward expanding capacity to care for patients in the John Sealy and the Jennie Sealy hospitals.

“We are extremely grateful for the Foundation’s enduring generosity and its unwavering support, especially now during this tragic health care threat,” President ad interim of UTMB Dr. Ben G. Raimer said.

The grant also will help defray costs that may not be reimbursed by the federal government, Raimer said.

The Sealy & Smith Foundation has donated close to $1 billion to date, UTMB Health officials said.

The Foundation funded, in large part, the Jennie Sealy Hospital, the renovation of the John Sealy Hospital, several endowments and distinguished chairs, and a host of state-of-the-art patient care and laboratory equipment.

