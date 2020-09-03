AUSTIN, Texas — While many colleges across the country have suspended in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns, the University of Texas is working on a plan of its own.

According to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, UT is working on a contingency plan that could possibly go into place after spring break. That plan would consist of classes entirely online, however, the college is not yet entirely equipped to do so.

President Gregory Fenves told the Statesman that the university has been preparing for about a week for when students come back on March 23.

Fenves also said that just because the school could be moving all classes online, that doesn't mean the university itself would be closed. Small gatherings and essential services will still be allowed to take place.

As for now, the Statesman reported that the UT is still encouraging students to practice good hygiene and to stay home if sick. The faculty has also been instructed to accommodate those who may exhibit symptoms.

Fenves also told the Statesman that he expects the virus to affect students beyond coursework. He said this especially applies to students who are graduating this semester and are anxious about completing their classes. Additionally, he said companies may not be sending recruiters to the school later this spring.

