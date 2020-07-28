The U.K. has already paid for the first 100 million doses produced by British scientists. U.S. has paid too, but will have to wait in line.

According to the COVID-19 vaccine tracker there are close to 200 vaccines in development around the world, and researchers say at least two have produced immune response in patients.

Here's the problem…one of those is being worked on by British scientists. The U.K. has already paid for the first 100 million doses produced.

The U.S. has paid for doses too but will have to wait until after Britain gets theirs.

And the British aren't the only ones.

The U.S. government has already made a deal with Pfizer to get 100 million doses of the vaccine it is working on. At least four European countries have inked similar deals.

This all works for countries that have the money to invest in a massive undertaking like vaccine research but there are a lot of lower income countries that will have to wait.

But that is not just a problem for the lower income countries.

As we have learned with this pandemic viruses tend to not respect borders.

An ongoing outbreak in one country can be a threat to the entire world. Public health experts warn we need to come up with a plan now to make sure everyone has access to a vaccine to end the threat to us all.