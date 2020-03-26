HOUSTON — It's a shocking number.

3.28 million Americans filed for unemployment last week. It's a massive increase from the 282,000 unemployment claims just the prior week.

To put that in perspective, there are more people out of work now than Houston's entire population.

The numbers released by the Department of Labor are the highest number of unemployment claims since it started tracking the data in 1967. The previous high was 695,000 claims back in 1982.

Behind those numbers are real people out of work. The data gives the first real glimpse at the damage COVID-19 is doing to the economy as so many businesses and industries come to a grinding halt.

Experts compare the impact to a devastating hurricane hitting every state around the country nonstop for weeks -- not just days.

Here in Texas there were 155,657 new unemployment claims. That's almost 10 times the total filed the prior week. The Texas Workforce Commission says that's about 30,000 a day, and their phones are blowing up around the clock. 100,000 calls were taken on Sunday alone. But more than 800,000 have been trying to get through.

That means it's likely today's numbers aren't a complete picture of just how many people are dealing with unemployment. There's growing concern millions more could be out of work before this is over.

