US citizens can't get stimulus checks if their spouses are immigrants

U.S. citizens married to immigrants who filed a joint income tax return my not receive coronavirus stimulus checks.

HOUSTON — Stimulus checks are hitting many bank accounts, but some citizens might not be getting a check.

“This is one of the major loopholes in the stimulus bill, which basically holds makes possibly for mixed status families to be left out,” said Kate Vickery, executive director for the Houston Immigration Legal Services Collaborative.

We’re talking about the U.S. citizens who file a joint tax return with a spouse that does not have a social security number. That’s because under the rules, payments can only be made to people with social security numbers and can’t be made to people with individual tax identification numbers otherwise known as ITIN. And that prevents these couples from receiving $2,400 of federal aid.

“There is no real reason to leave these families out. These are tax payers regardless or not if they have legal status. People with ITIN's pay federal income tax. Even if they are not a U.S. citizen,” Vickery said.

According to local immigrant activists, this impacts a lot of families in the Houston area.

“Those mixed status families, we have a lot in the greater Houston region about 100,000 U.S. citizens married to non-citizens,” Vickery said.

Some cities and states have decided to set up funds to help these mixed status and immigrant families. Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis is proposing to help all families in need despite their immigrant status. They will be discussing this at the next commissioners court meeting.

