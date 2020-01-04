HOUSTON — A University of Houston professor is waiting for FDA approval of a waterproofing solution that he says can shield personal protective equipment such as N95 masks from the droplets that spread COVID-19.

Professor Seamus Curran said he developed the hydrophobic coating in 2011 while testing it on fabrics. He continued creating similar solutions to be used on wood and masonry with his company, Integricote.

When COVID-19 broke out, he felt the coating could help, especially as health care workers warned of a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as N95 masks that health care workers wear.

"In terms of our supply chain, we just were not there," said Prof. Curran. "That's like going into a restaurant and saying, 'we don't have forks and spoons and plates.' This is not something that we die on the hill for. This is basic. Why don't we have this?"

“Its greatest threat is that it travels through a medium called water. Its greatest weakness is that it needs that medium to travel," said Prof. Curran.

That coating can be sprayed not only medical masks, but all kinds of personal protective equipment and porous surfaces, including beds, linens, and scrubs, Curran said.

Curran said masks would need to be sprayed, then allowed to cure and dry, a process that could take less than 10 minutes.

He said that it would be more effective for manufacturers to dunk masks in the coating in large batches, then allowed to cure and dry before packaging and shipping.

He believes using the coating can allow more health care workers to fight the virus, while others come up with a cure.

"Are we eradicating the virus? No, but we’re stopping it from getting through that barrier. It’s your first line of defense," said Curran.

Curran is still waiting on FDA approval, and said he can make 400 gallons a day. One gallon can coat 300-500 masks, Curran said.

Curran said that due to a lack of supplies, it was critical to develop a solution that could extend the lifespan of a mask, and also keep health care workers on the front lines safe while battling the virus.

He said that health care workers could wash and sterilize contaminated masks with harsh chemicals, and then re-apply this protective coating, extending the life of the precious N95 mask.

"I don't think anyone person has a solution, but I think all of us need to pull together," said Curran.

