HOUSTON — Even though there are no cases of new coronavirus in Houston, the cleaning staff at the University of Houston’s main campus is working extra hard.

With hospital grade disinfectant, the custodial staff at the University of Houston is wiping and cleaning highly touched surfaces in classrooms and common areas.

The school is having this done more often now.

School officials say they are monitoring CDC recommendations regarding cleaning and will train their staff to make any adjustments, if necessary.

Students we spoke with say, they feel safe here.

"They send out emails and they say they're keeping tabs on the situation, they're gonna notify us when stuff happens and they say there's no confirmed case here and that's pretty good," said student Chrishell Jacobs.

UH is also reminding everyone on campus about using common sense about washing their hands frequently and staying home if they’re sick.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter