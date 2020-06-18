Under Armour 'SPORTSMASK' sells out in less than an hour, CEO says

Although sold out, you can pre-order on UA's website where the company says they will ship on or before the end of July.

Under Armour has been hard at work manufacturing face masks that would aid athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's "SPORTSMASK" finally went on sale Thursday morning and in under an hour, all of the masks were sold out, CEO Patrik Frisk confirmed via Twitter.

"The UA SPORTSMASK is a reusable, water-resistant performance face mask designed for maximum breathability by Under Armour's innovation team in record time. This first-of-its-kind mask functions to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets by the wearer," the company posted to its website. "The top of the mask features a moldable nose-bridge to help secure it in place and mitigate airflow to the eyes, helping to prevent glasses from fogging. It can also be washed and dried, making it more eco-friendly than many single-use, disposable options."

The mask comes in four different sizes in the color black. They are priced at $30.

