'I am exhausted' | UMMC marks 500 days treating patients in the COVID-19 ICU

Doctors said many patients in the COVID-19 ICU are under 50 years old with no underlying health conditions and 95% are not vaccinated.

HOUSTON — Healthcare workers at United Memorial Medical Center recently hit a solemn milestone: 500 days working in the COVID-19 intensive-care unit.

With cases rising yet again, Dr. Joseph Varon said he’s exhausted. Going to work every day feels just like it did a year ago when cases surged.

“I am exhausted. I don’t know what the long-term effect will be on my health, but someone has to do this work, and unfortunately, there aren’t that many willing to take that risk,” Varon said.

After 500 days of treating the sickest COVID-19 patients, he said the virus is the same but its victims are now younger. Many patients are under 50 years old with no underlying conditions, according to Varon. He said 95% of their patients are not vaccinated.