Typhoon Texas hiring 1,000 summer jobs, announces coronavirus safety guidelines

The water park wants these positions filled for when Gov. Abbott says they can reopen.

HOUSTON — Typhoon Texas is looking to hire 1,000 people for the summer season.

The west Houston water park says they want these seasonal positions filled for as soon as they're allowed to reopen per Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's guidelines.

The positions are available in areas such as water safety, janitorial, food/beverage, front gate and maintenance, among others.

Applications are available at www.typhoontexas.com. Completed applications should be submitted online for review by the park’s management team. Applicants will be contacted for digital interviews.

The water park is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd. next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.

How Typhoon Texas is handling coronavirus

Typhoon Texas says they have added hand sanitation stations in restrooms, locker areas, dressing rooms, event spaces and at its food and beverage outlets.

Decals will indicate where guests can stand in line for attractions and the water park will operate within capacity guidelines established by Abbott.

Additionally, restrooms will close every hour for cleaning and disinfecting while loungers, cabanas and seating areas will be cleaned and disinfected once a group leaves.

The Texas-based water park company also owns and operates a location in the Austin area.