BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas — The Brazoria County Health Department has reported two confirmed presumptive positive cases of novel coronavirus in the Alvin area.

Both individuals live in the same home. No other description of the individuals was released.

Officials said they were tested at a Harris County health facility, after which both tests returned with presumptive positive results. The individuals then notified the Brazoria County Health Department and the city of Alvin.

LIST: Local coronavirus cases in Brazoria, Galveston, Harris, Fort Bend and Montgomery counties

Brazoria County officials said these individuals have not traveled outside the Houston area, but they did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off and events.

The Brazoria County Health Department is conducting an epidemiological investigation and is working to identify any contacts they may have had.

MORE ON CORONAVIRUS: