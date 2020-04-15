NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two single mothers were turned away from a Newington Walmart on the same day. Both were trying to grocery shop with their child. When Stephanie Tsui expressed frustration, she says the store threatened to call the police

"What is a single parent to do? I have no other choice," said Tsui. "You can’t tell me that I am the only single parent that is quarantining and social distancing from everyone outside of us."

Tsui and another FOX61 viewer wrote to us to say they had been denied entry into the store with their child. Tsui says she and her son were wearing face masks when they were told by a manager that it’s “state law” for only one person to be allowed in at a time.

"She said you need to have somebody watch your child. I said if I had someone to watch my child I’d be at work," said Tsui.

The Connecticut Food Association that oversees the state’s grocery stores says there are certain state mandates, while other practices are recommendations. One of those recommended practices is shopping alone.

"The guideline is very clear," said CFA President Wayne Pesce. "Please do it when you can but we all know commonsense tells you that you’re not always going to be able to do that alone."

The Connecticut Food Association doesn’t oversee Walmart because they are classified as a retailer, although, they say many of the same rules apply.

"It’s a misinterpretation of the guideline," said Pesce. "You should never be turned away by the way."

The state does mandate that store capacity is capped at 50% and store employees keep track of how many people are entering and exiting. Some stores have gone even further to limit capacity inside for safety.

Walmart tells FOX61 that they suggest limiting store capacity to five shoppers per 1000 square feet. They said they only recommend people shop alone and will contact the Newington location to rectify the situation.

"I don’t even want to go to that store now because now I know it’s going to be packed and it’s not gonna keep me and my child safe," said Tsui.

Tsui says she has not had an issue at any other Walmart locations. One of those locations even suggested she file a formal complaint against the Newington store.

