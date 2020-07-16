Two Chambers County residents flown to hospitals outside of Houston area due to limited bed space

One patient was flown to a hospital in El Campo and another resident was flown to a hospital in Dallas.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County said it has flown at least two residents to hospitals outside of the Houston area because closer facilities did not have available bed space to care for the patients.

The county's health department confirmed an Anahuac resident who tested positive for COVID-19 was flown to a hospital in El Campo and just recently another Chambers County resident was flown to a hospital in Dallas due to limited bed capacity in the area.

"COVID-19 has become a hospitalization and healthcare crisis that is affecting everyone in need – both COVID-19 patients and those with other illnesses. As long as this crisis persists, local healthcare providers will most likely have no choice but to continue long-distance hospital transfers," said the Chambers County Public Health Department.

There are 625 Chambers County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. The health department has reported five deaths.

The county says although they are below the state average for COVID-19 related deaths, this is still five deaths too many.

"We encourage you all to see beyond the numbers and remember that each statistic ultimately represents a human being."

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott deployed additional federal resources to hospitals in the Houston region to help in the fight against COVID-19.

An Urban Area Medical Task Force from the U.S. Department of Defense arrived Monday and a Disaster Medical Assistance Team from U.S. Health and Human Services has been deployed.

