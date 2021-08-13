State judge grants Harris County's request to block Gov. Abbott's ban on mask mandates

In defiance of the governor, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced a mask mandate Thursday for all county schools and childcare facilities.

HOUSTON — Harris County won the latest battle Friday in the ongoing war with Governor Greg Abbott over mask mandates.

A Travis County District Court judge granted Harris County’s request for a temporary restraining order to stopping the state from enforcing the governor's ban on mask mandates.

At Friday's hearing, Harris County fought alongside school districts across the state that also believe masks are needed in schools as COVID-19 cases climb in Texas.

🚨😷 A district judge rules in favor of Harris County, blocking parts of the governor's executive order banning mask mandates. @HarrisCountyAO expects the state's highest court, the Texas Supreme Court, to ultimately decide the case. @KHOU https://t.co/zfZKyRfu10 — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) August 13, 2021

The temporary restraining order allows Harris County and local school districts within Harris County to require masks for students and employees despite Abbott's order.

"We fought to stand up the Governor’s overreach. We still have a ways to go in this fight to keep people safe as the Delta variant spreads and schools open, but today is a good start," Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee said in a tweet.

The state is expected to appeal the TRO to the all-Republican Texas Supreme Court.

Hidalgo said she recently spoke with school administrators, educators and parents, and "many have expressed urgent concerns regarding state restrictions blocking their ability to require masks to protect students, teachers and staff on their campuses."

Here's an excerpt from her order:

"School Systems and Child Care Centers within Harris County shall follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations for universal indoor masking and require all students (age 2 and older), staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask indoors while on school property and school buses."