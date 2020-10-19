Houston health experts: Skip the haunted houses and trick-or-treating this year

Here are some of the “safer” ideas offered up by the Houston Health Department.

HOUSTON — With the holiday season around the corner and Halloween up first, many disease experts and doctors are concerned about potential gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Houston Health Department on Monday advised people should “forgo” the traditional trick-or-treating and other gatherings and stick to a safer alternative.

“Going door-to-door and attending traditional Halloween events are high-risk activities for spreading COVID-19 during the pandemic,” stated the health department.

“The City of Houston is not canceling Halloween this year, but we are discouraging people from gathering in large groups. It is important that we keep the COVID-19 numbers moving in the right direction. This requires us to be smarter about how we trick-or-treat,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “Families and children can still have a ghoulish good time without jeopardizing their health and safety during the pandemic.”

Some safer options for Halloween this year:

A safer alternative to regular trick-or-treating is one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while maintaining a safe social distance. This can be accomplished by setting up a table or blanket at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard. (This still comes with a moderate risk, however.)

Haunted forests for easier social distancing

Halloween scavenger hunts or spooky movie nights with household members

Baking Halloween-themed treats with household members

Virtual costume parties

The health department also reminds residents that “a costume mask is not a substitute for a face cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that cover the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.”

More info from the Houston Health Department released Monday:

People should not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it harder to breathe. A safer alternative is using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

People who may have COVID-19: those with fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, new loss of taste or smell, and diarrhea, and people exposed to someone who tested positive should not answer the door to trick-or-treaters.

Houstonians should continue to mask up, social distance, wash hands and get tested to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People can visit houstonhealth.org or call 832-393-4220 to find a nearby free testing site.

