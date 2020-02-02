FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Travis Air Force Base has been selected to assist the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to house individuals who may need to be quarantined after traveling overseas due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Travis Air Force Base officials made the announcement in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon. The base is located in Fairfield.

"At this time, Travis Air Force Base will only provide housing support, while HHS will be responsible for all care, transportation, and security of the evacuees," the Facebook post said.

Travis airmen and personnel will not be directly in contact with the evacuees. Individuals housed at the base will not have access to any areas outside of their assigned housing, according to the post.

HHS officials requested U.S. Department of Defense installations to provide several facilities capable of housing at least 250 people in individual rooms through Feb. 29, 2020, according to officials.

The United States has declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus Friday afternoon. Officials in the San Francisco Bay Area say a man has tested positive for the coronavirus, the first case in Northern California of the new pneumonia-like virus .

With California seeing Coronavirus cases, Dr. Dean Blumberg of UC Davis Health shares the best practices that'll keep you healthy and safe:

